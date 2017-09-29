Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Wayne Marching Band

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Wayne Marching Band and Warriorettes, our Operation Football Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Kirsten Showers and Susan Chambers along with Warriorette advisors Melissa Brown and Amy Peterman, the Wayne Marching Band is 180 members strong.

The band performed it’s script Wayne for homecoming, including alumni band members. Coming up the band will be at the Circleville Pumpkin Show, the Kenton Ridge Band Festival and the Dayton Children’s Parade.

Congratulations once again to the Wayne Marching Band and Warriorettes, our Operation Football, Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week!