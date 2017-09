XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield, 4-1, paid a visit to Xenia where the rebuilding Buccaneers were looking to pull off the upset. It’s our Operation Football Premier health Game of the Week.

Springfield wins it 55-12.

Thanks to Athletic Director Nathan Kopp and all the great folks at Xenia for hosting our tailgate party.

Be sure to join us next week at Memorial Stadium in Troy where the Trojans will host the Butler Aviators.

Check out the full weekly high school football schedule here.