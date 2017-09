HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – In just his first season, head coach Brent Ullery has revived the Centerville football program.

The Elks came into the night a perfect 5-0 as they traveled to Huber Heights to face arch-rival Wayne. The Warriors had won 4 of the previous 5 meetings against the Elks.

Centerville improves to 6-0 with a 39-22 win over Wayne.

