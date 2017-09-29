President lifts law to help send hurricane donations

(NBC News) – The White House announced Thursday that it had waived the Jones Act — a nearly century-old shipping law many have said is hampering relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico — to allow much-needed goods to arrive more quickly to the island.

“At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately,” the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, tweeted Thursday morning.

Thousands of shipping containers remain in the port because there are not enough trucks or drivers to distribute them.