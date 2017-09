SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside a Springfield bar.

It happened outside the Wayside Tavern on s. Yellow Springs Street around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings on the ground outside the bar.

Police are working to learn if anyone was shot, but have not located any victims yet.

Officers on scene said no one had shown up at local hospitals with any gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation.