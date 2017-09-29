South Florida hit with mosquito outbreak

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) – Two weeks after Hurricane Irma and not only are people in South Florida still dealing with cleanup and flooding, they also worry about mosquitos.

All the standing water throughout Lee County is creating a perfect environment for those pests.

That’s why they’re trying to get ahead of the problem and spraying by different areas.

Bonita Springs is one area full of many concerned residents as parts are still under water.

According to pest control experts, that’s when mosquitoes will lay their eggs in the wet soil.