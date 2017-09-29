Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal in Slender Man case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The second of two Wisconsin girls charged with repeatedly stabbing a classmate to impress horror character Slender Man will plead guilty in a deal that will send her to a state mental hospital and bring an end a case that shocked people in part because the attackers were only 12.

The deal, announced in court Friday, means both girls will avoid prison time for the attack on Payton Leutner, who was also 12. The 15-year-old will be treated indefinitely at a mental hospital and her 13-year-old co-defendant will face at least three years in a mental hospital.

It is the policy of WDTN to not include the names of the minors.

“It’s been a tragic experience for everyone,” the 15-year-old’s attorney, Donna Kuchler, said after a brief court hearing Friday. “Our hearts go out to the victim and her family. And we’re very grateful that the district attorney’s office gave this case the considering it deserves.”

Weier and Geyser lured Payton Leutner, who was also 12, into the woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. A 15-year-old stabbed Leutner 19 times while a 13-year-old urged her on, according to investigators. Leutner survived after she crawled out of the woods to a path where a passing bicyclist found her.

Both the 13 and 15-year-olds told detectives they felt they had to kill Leutner to become Slender Man’s “proxies,” or servants, and protect their families from him.

The 15-year-old had been scheduled to go on trial Oct. 16. The plea deal comes after a jury this month determined that the 13-year-old was mentally ill at the time of the attack on Leutner.

The 15-year-old was at Friday’s hearing but didn’t speak. Afterward, the judge allowed her to spend three hours with her family before returning her to a mental hospital where she has been receiving treatment.

Leutner’s parents did not immediately return a call for comment Friday.

The teens were charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a possible sentence of up to 65 years in prison. The 13-year-old pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last month, and a jury then determined the sentence.

Unlike the 13-year-old, the 15-year-old will plead guilty to the original charge from prosecutors.

The 15-year-old won’t face a sentencing phase where attorneys would argue that she was mentally ill when the crime occurred and shouldn’t face prison time.

“It’s just fair. It saves everybody a trial. It saves the victim, her family,” Kuchler said.

The deal calls for doctors to evaluate the 15-year-old and report to a judge to determine how long she should remain in a state mental hospital.

During a hearing in August, the 13-year-old said that she didn’t want to harm Leutner and that the stabbing plot was the other girl’s idea. She said she participated because she was afraid of what would happen if she didn’t.

“I believed that if I didn’t go through with it, Slender Man would come and attack and kill myself, my friends and my family. Those I cared about the most,” she said.

Slender Man started with an online post in 2009, as a mysterious specter whose image people edit into everyday scenes of children at play. He is typically depicted as a spidery figure in a black suit with a featureless white face. He was regarded by his devotees as alternately a sinister force and an avenging angel.