Cincinnati native joins cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’

CINCINNATI (WLWT) —Three new cast members are being added to the “Saturday Night Live” roster for the new season, and one of them hails from the Tri-State.

Luke Null, of Cincinnati, will be a featured player on “SNL’s” 43rd season.

Null, described as a musical comedian, lives in Chicago and performs at the iO Theater, an improvisation theater and training center.

According to close friends, he graduated from Lakota East High School in 2008 and then studied at Ohio University.

Heidi Gardner, of Kanas City, and Chris Redd, of St. Louis, are also joining the crew.

The newcomers are stepping in after the departures of “SNL” players Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata.

The show’s 43rd season kicks off Saturday with host Ryan Gosling and music guest Jay-Z.