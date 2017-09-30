Crews on scene of semi trailer crash on I-70 in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio – Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a semi-trailer in Brookville.

It happened on Interstate 70 near the Arlington Road exit around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to dispatch at the Dayton post of the Ohio State HIghway Patrol, the semi was heading west when it jack-knifed and crashed into the woods. Dispatch says the driver was trapped temporarily. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but is expected to be okay.

One of the westbound lanes is closed while the scene is cleared. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.