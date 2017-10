DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Dayton Police were called to Summit Square Apartments around 7:20 p.m.

The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old man, according to police.

No information has been released about the suspect and no one has been arrested.

Witnesses tell 2 NEWS shootings at the complex are common.