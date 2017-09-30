Dayton woman, 3 juveniles in custody after leading police on chase in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and three juveniles are in custody after leading deputies on a chase in Shelby County.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist Sidney police in the pursuit of a vehicle involved in a burglary shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was heading west on State Route 705 when it lost control near Patterson Halpin Road and crashed in a field. One adult and three juveniles ran from the vehicle and into a corn field. One of the juveniles went to a nearby residence to ask to use the phone and was held at gunpoint by a CCW holder until police arrived. Eventually all were arrested.

20-year-old Rikki Nooks of Dayton is being held in the Shelby County Jail on breaking and entering charges.

The three male juveniles are being held at the West Juvenile Detention Center.