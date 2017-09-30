Flyers fall to PFL favorite San Diego

DAYTTON, Ohio – San Diego scored the first 21 points of the game, en route to a 23-7 win at the University of Dayton Saturday.

Dayton falls to 1-4 on the season, and 0-2 in the Pioneer Football League, while USD is 3-2, and 2-0 in the PFL.

The Flyers are on the road next week, playing at Drake in a game that kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. UD is home next on Saturday, Oct. 14, when the Campbell Camels come to town.

GAME SUMMARY

San Diego took the opening kickoff and chewed up over six minutes on the clock, going 89 yards in 11 plays to take an early 7-0 lead. Quarterback Anthony Lawrence ran it in from the two.

Lawrence then hit Alex Spadone on a 32-yard TD with 2:14 left in the first quarter to make the score 14-0 after one quarter.

Lawrence struck again just before the half, throwing a 16-yard scoring pass to Zack Holland to put USD up 21-0, finishing off a seven-play, 83-yard drive.

Dayton responded with a 68-yard drive of its own, reaching the end zone on five plays. Kyle Kaparos found Adam Trautman for a two-yard, one-handed catch with 13 seconds left to make the halftime score 21-7.

The only scoring in the second half came in the third period when Dayton was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. Final score San Diego 23, Dayton 7.

STATS

Flyer quarterback Kyle Kaparos was 21 for 38 passing for 191 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He was also Dayton’s leading ground gainer, with 44 yards on nine carries.

Adam Trautman led UD in receiving for the fifth straight game, catching five passes for 43 yards.

Safety David Leisring led the UD defense with 12 tackles, including seven solo tackles.

Christian Searles had seven tackles with two passes broken up.

Jason Balogh added six hits with two PBU.

Andrew Lutgens had six tackles, and also forced a fumble at the goal line that he recovered.

Nick Surges had five hits with three quarterback hurries.

NOTES

Saturday’s game was UD’s annual Football Alumni Game. More than 90 alums were recognized on the field at halftime, including a special recognition for Dayton’s 2007 team that won the PFL championship, beat Albany in the Gridiron Classic Bowl Game and was named the 2007 NCAA Division I-AA Mid-major (non-scholarship) national champion.

UD has not been shut out in a school-record 459 straight games, the best such active string in all of college football.

The Flyers came into the game as the PFL’s least penalized team, with 11 on the season. But UD had four called on them before San Diego’s second TD and ended up with 11 total for the game.