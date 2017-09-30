Police: No shots fired during Wayne H.S. homecoming dance

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police say there were no shots fired inside the homecoming dance at Wayne H.S. on Saturday night.

Police say an incident happened around 9:30 p.m. inside the courtyard at the school on Chambersburg Road. During that incident a table was slammed and someone yelled gun.

At that point, people began running away. Police say several people stepped on balloons as they fled the scene, popping the balloons and leading people to believe more shots were being fired.

Police called for assistance from other jurisdictions in the area, and more than 50 officers came to the scene.

Investigators say no gun was found and they do not believe shots were fired.

Police received multiple 911 calls from the area surrounding the school reporting shots fired.

Once police searched the area, students were allowed to return to the school to get their belongings. Nearly 1,000 students were at the dance at the time of the incident.

Shortly after police arrived, Wayne High School posted the following message on its Twitter page:

Police say there will be no criminal charges, although some students could face disciplinary action by the school.