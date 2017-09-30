Police: No shots fired during Wayne H.S. homecoming dance

By Published: Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police say there were no shots fired inside the homecoming dance at Wayne H.S. on Saturday night.

Police say an incident happened around 9:30 p.m. inside the courtyard at the school on Chambersburg Road. During that incident a table was slammed and someone yelled gun.

At that point, people began running away. Police say several people stepped on balloons as they fled the scene, popping the balloons and leading people to believe more shots were being fired.

Police called for assistance from other jurisdictions in the area, and more than 50 officers came to the scene.

Investigators say no gun was found and they do not believe shots were fired.

Police received multiple 911 calls from the area surrounding the school reporting shots fired.

Once police searched the area, students were allowed to return to the school to get their belongings. Nearly 1,000 students were at the dance at the time of the incident.

Shortly after police arrived, Wayne High School posted the following message on its Twitter page:

Police say there will be no criminal charges, although some students could face disciplinary action by the school.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s