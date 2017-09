CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Police said Demikeo Allen was shot and killed just two days before his 19th birthday.

Allen’s body was found in the 100 block of West McMillan Street. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

No suspect information has been provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.