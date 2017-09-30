One man killed, three teens hurt in rollover crash in Mercer County

WDTN Staff Published:

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a fatal rollover crash.

It happened on Monroe Road east of State Route 118 just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Anthony Mowery of Celina was driving eastbound on Monroe Road when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled off of the north side of the roadway and rolled over. Mowery was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Three teens who were passengers in the car were transported to Mercer Health. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This marks the seventh fatality in Mercer County this year.

