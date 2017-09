XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Xenia Buccaneers our Operation Football Wright Patt Credit Union Cheerleaders of the Week.

Say hello to Molly Bowman, Madie Cowp, Mariah Crossley, Morgan Day, Daerielle Gray, Brooklyn Liejer, Amara Shepherd, Rachel Wilson, Ayanna Bunch, Dianna Cooper, Kenzie Knick, Margan Minton, Abby Sellers, Makayla Poplin and Abbi Sparkman.

Three cheers for the Xenia Buccaneers, our Operation Football Wright Patt Credit Union Cheerleaders of the Week.