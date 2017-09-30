Several agencies respond to house fire in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several agencies respond to a house fire in Hamilton.

According to a release from the Hamilton Fire Department, crews were called to Brookcrest Drive before 6:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a residential structure fire.

They arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a second floor bedroom. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames. Departments from Fairfield Township and Ross Township also assisted.

An alarm alerted residents who were able to make it out safely.

The cause is under investigation.