Stoddard Pumpkin Glow making a comeback

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- In 30 days Grafton Hill will be the sight of nearly a 1,000 uniquely carved pumpkins.

A sight that was sorely missed last year.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow grew as a tradition, one pumpkin at a time. Thanks, to Judy Chaffin.

In her last interview with 2 NEWS, Chaffin expressed how proud she was of the communities support.

“To me it’s unbelievable. I never dreamed that it would get this big and have this many people. It’s beautiful. We have police directing traffic. Everyone just loves it.”

Only in 2016, the hill was empty and forgotten. Not a single pumpkin to enjoy.

That’s because Chaffin was diagnosed with leukemia and was fighting for her life.

This year, Judy is still fighting and the event has become a community affair.

“We got a lot of response. On Facebook, email and just from the community. They loved coming to the Pumpkin Glow,” said John Edinger, the President of the Grafton Hill association.

Now, John Edinger is leading the charge. However, he admits this isn’t a one man job.

“The friends and family that have helped her for years are going to be helping. We have extended it to other neighbors and it’s a big undertaking I can tell ya,” said Edinger.

Edinger wants to make sure people know where and who started this local tradition.

“As soon as you meet her. You are instantly one of her family of friends. Grafton Hill wouldn’t be the same without Judy for sure.”

As the Pumpkin Glow makes its return, people can now expect food trucks this year.

Edinger says the neighborhood got a small grant from the City of Dayton that will help make this event even better than before.

The pumpkins will be on display on Grafton Hill on October 30th and 31st between 6-10pm.