What a difference a week makes!

Last weekend it felt like mid July with highs around 90 and this weekend temperatures are near average. Normal high for today is 70. The record for today is 94 set back in 1897. If you are outside early today, it is cool, with early morning reading in the 40s. High pressure builds over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley for the weekend and brings us some beautiful early fall weather. Look for cool nights and pleasant days with lots of sunshine.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 67

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 43

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72

Sunny skies continue early next week along with a warming trend. Next chance of rain expected mid to late week.