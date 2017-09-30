What a difference a week makes!

By Published:

Last weekend it felt like mid July with highs around 90 and this weekend temperatures are near average.  Normal high for today is 70.  The record for today is 94 set back in 1897. If you are outside early today, it is cool, with early morning reading in the 40s. High pressure builds over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley for the weekend and brings us some beautiful early fall weather.  Look for cool nights and pleasant days with lots of sunshine.

TODAY:  Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 67

TONIGHT:  Clear and chilly.  Low 43

SUNDAY:  Sunny and pleasant. High 72

Sunny skies continue early next week along with a warming trend.  Next chance of rain expected mid to late week.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s