Lots of sunshine for today, the first day of October. Don’t forget sunscreen if you will be outside for any length of time. A great day for going to Kings Island or the Minster Oktoberfest.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low around 50

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 78

Sunny skies continue early next week along with a warming trend. Next chance of rain expected mid to late week.

