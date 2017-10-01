Suspect breaks into Dayton store and then has a hard time getting out

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect breaks into a Dayton clothing store and has a hard time getting out.

According to reports, a man at the Step N Style on West Siebenthaler called police just before 5:30 a.m Saturday after the finding a hole in the roof.

Surveillance video captured a man coming down through the roof wearing gloves and a hood.

The tape shows the suspect trying to leave with a bag full of belts through the back door but sets off the alarm.

He then jumps on a clothes fixture trying to get back out through the roof. The would-be robber falls, tearing down a huge part of the ceiling. He tries a second time and fails. The suspect then tries for a third time and is able to get out. but without the items.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).