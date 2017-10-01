Body scanner installed in Miami County jail

WDTN Staff Published:
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County Corrections Officer Ryan Carson domonstrates the new full-body scanner that is being readied for use at the Miami County Jail.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A new body scanner has been installed in the Miami County Jail in downtown Troy.

This comes from our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

The county commissioners approved the purchase of the Soter RS full-body scanning system for $118,750 in August. The scanner can can detect metal, plastic, organic and inorganic materials.

All inmates will be scanned whenever they enter either jail including reentry following court appearances.

The sheriff says the machine should decrease contraband, especially drugs, from being smuggled inside.

Staff should be fully trained and the new scanner should be in operation in the next two weeks.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s