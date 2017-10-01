Body scanner installed in Miami County jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A new body scanner has been installed in the Miami County Jail in downtown Troy.

The county commissioners approved the purchase of the Soter RS full-body scanning system for $118,750 in August. The scanner can can detect metal, plastic, organic and inorganic materials.

All inmates will be scanned whenever they enter either jail including reentry following court appearances.

The sheriff says the machine should decrease contraband, especially drugs, from being smuggled inside.

Staff should be fully trained and the new scanner should be in operation in the next two weeks.