DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Dayton business.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, firefighters were called to Franklin Iron and Metal on Sachs Street just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday on reports of flames close to the building.

Dayton police have been called to regulate traffic although there are no reports of surrounding roads being closed.

