Kasich hints he’ll leave Republican Party if it isn’t ‘fixed’

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio governor John Kasich says that if the Republican Party “can’t be fixed,” he may leave.

Kasich told CNN’s Jake Tapper he was committed to the party, but wanted it to be “straightened out.”

“If the party can’t be fixed, Jake, then I’m not going to be able to support the party. Period. That’s the end of it.” Kasich said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Saturday.

Kasich says he does not support Judge Roy Moore, the far-right nominee for Alabama’s Senate seat. He said both Republicans and Democrats are being pulled away from the center.

“What I’m trying to do is struggle for the soul of the Republican Party the way that I see it,” Kasich said. “And I have a right to define it, but I’m not going to support people who are dividers.”