Ronald McDonald House expands to Miami Valley Hospital

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A brand new addition aimed at helping families is opening at Miami Valley Hospital.

The space is called Emmett’s Place after a baby who died after being born premature.

The purpose behind the space is to bring a sense of home to a place that sometimes can feel far from it.

The Miami Valley Hospital Foundation teamed up with the Dayton Ronald McDonald House to create the space.

“What they do for families is like no other. They know how to take care of the people when they are in need,” said Jenny Lewis of the The Miami Valley Hospital Foundation

Emmett’s place right next to the neonatal intensive care unit.

According to the Ronald McDonald House, in 2016, they served more than 2,000 families at their main house and from within Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The longest stay: 253 days.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s