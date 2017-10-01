Ronald McDonald House expands to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A brand new addition aimed at helping families is opening at Miami Valley Hospital.

The space is called Emmett’s Place after a baby who died after being born premature.

The purpose behind the space is to bring a sense of home to a place that sometimes can feel far from it.

The Miami Valley Hospital Foundation teamed up with the Dayton Ronald McDonald House to create the space.

“What they do for families is like no other. They know how to take care of the people when they are in need,” said Jenny Lewis of the The Miami Valley Hospital Foundation

Emmett’s place right next to the neonatal intensive care unit.

According to the Ronald McDonald House, in 2016, they served more than 2,000 families at their main house and from within Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The longest stay: 253 days.