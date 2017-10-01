Southern Ohio awarded $3 million to fight opioid abuse

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010 file photo, a pharmacy tech poses for a picture with hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets, the generic version of Vicodin in Edmond, Okla. A report released Wednesday, May 31, 2017 traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped sow the seeds of today's opioid epidemic by helping to convince doctors that these powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than they actually do. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Department of Justice has allocated nearly $3 million to Ohio’s southern federal court district to supplement drug court programs as part of a national initiative to curb opioid abuse.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says the Ohio Supreme Court will receive $1 million for data-supported responses to prescription drug misuse. The Justice Department has awarded about $700,000 for a family drug court reform program.

Franklin and Hamilton counties will each receive about $400,000 to support opioid abuse prevention programs.

Glassman says opioid abuse is “one of the most significant public safety and public health issues of our lifetime.” He says prevention and treatment are needed to keep communities safe.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s