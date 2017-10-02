2 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Local men witness Vegas massacre, hid in parking garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of a local men’s softball team are safe Monday after they were caught up in the chaos on the Las Vegas strip. Two team members huddled together with more than two dozen people inside a parking garage for several hours.

Don Reiter and Don Bucher say it was the scariest moment of their lives. One second they’re enjoying their vacation, taking a stroll down the Las Vegas strip. The next second, they’re running for cover after they say a stampede of hundreds of people start running towards them, yelling “shooter on the strip.”

A barrage of gunfire unleashed panic on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night as thousands of people ran for cover. Vandalia resident Don Reiter was one of them.

“Everyone was just hollering,” Reiter said. “There’s a shooter loose.”

“One-hundred and fifty people come running,” Don Bucher said. “They’re saying, ‘shooter, shooter’.”

Bucher along with Reiter had just stopped in a souvenir shop just a few blocks from the shooting. That’s when they heard what they thought may have been gunshots. Seconds later, hundreds of people were running towards them, shouting shooter.

“Right then, we freaked,” Bucher said. “Don ran to a door and kind of hid in a door.”

“Everybody was trying to hid,” Reiter said. “And find somewhere to hid to find a door and we opened it and it led to a parking garage underneath the Casino. We hid out here for a while.”

Both men heard sirens blaring as the took cover in the underground parking garage below the Plant Hollywood Casino just a few blocks from the shooting scene at the Las Vegas Village outdoor arena where a country music festival was taking place.

Police say the gunman 64-year-old Stephen Paddock carried out the shooting from his hotel room window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

“I can’t believe I was in that situation,” Bucher said. “Just really scared.”

“It makes your think,” Reiter said. “Just how easy something can happen.”

We’re told all of the members of the softball team are safe, but still shaken up.

