Brother says Vegas shooter was multimillionaire

By Published:
Concertgoers head for shelter outside of the Route 91 Harvest Festival after a gunman opened fire at the festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Al Powers/Invsion/AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock says he was a multimillionaire who made much of his money investing in real estate.

Eric Paddock told reporters Monday in Orlando that his brother was also an accountant for many years.

He was not aware of his brother having any recent financial difficulties.

Stephen Craig Paddock recently sent a walker by mail to his 90-year-old mother.

The brother says the shooter collected coins when he was a child.

Police have said the suspect killed at least 58 people in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

