Cedarville University professor reacts to Las Vegas massacre

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University Professor Dr. Patrick Oliver teaches criminal justice after serving as police chief for the Cleveland and Fairborn police departments.

He believes the Las Vegas shooting is an act of domestic terrorism saying “it meets most of the criteria of terrorism”.

Law enforcement has identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. Officials say as of Wednesday 58 people were killed in the shooting and more than 515 were hurt. Making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

“Las Vegas is the number one travel destination of the united states. It’s the entertainment capital of the United States. It’s a target rich environment for a terrorist attack or sniper attack,” said Oliver.

Oliver says it’s hard to foresee these types of attacks and worries about what the future holds.

“It’s going to unfortunately continue to happen where there are large amounts of people.”

He stresses the importance of aggressive security measures.

“Ohio is very proactive when it comes to security at events especially entertainments in the state,” said Oliver.