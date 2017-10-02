Dayton man found guilty in 2016 shooting death

By Published:
Deandre Dixon mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been found guilty of murder in a Harrison Township shooting.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday Deandre D. Dixon, 27, has been found guilty as charged on all counts for the fatal shooting of Gregory Moses inside his home on December 2, 2016.

In the evening of Friday, December 2, 2016, Deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Haney Road in Harrison Township after receiving a 911 call that a dead person had been found.

Deputies found the body of 43‐year‐old Gregory Keith Moses, just inside the front door of his home. He had been fatally shot. Investigators identified Dixon as the shooter.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in connection to Harrison Township murder

Monday, a Montgomery County jury found the defendant guilty as charged on:

Three counts of Murder

  • One count of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • One count of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm
  • One count of Carrying Concealed Weapons
  • One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm At or Into a Habitation

The court found the defendant guilty as charged on two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability for a prior offense of violence and guilty on Repeat Violent Offender Specifications on the counts of murder, felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Dixon was previously convicted in 2012 of felonious assault and was sentenced to two years in prison for shooting a victim on Oakridge Drive in Dayton in August, 2011.

Dixon will be sentenced on Tuesday, October 17.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s