Dayton man found guilty in 2016 shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been found guilty of murder in a Harrison Township shooting.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday Deandre D. Dixon, 27, has been found guilty as charged on all counts for the fatal shooting of Gregory Moses inside his home on December 2, 2016.

In the evening of Friday, December 2, 2016, Deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Haney Road in Harrison Township after receiving a 911 call that a dead person had been found.

Deputies found the body of 43‐year‐old Gregory Keith Moses, just inside the front door of his home. He had been fatally shot. Investigators identified Dixon as the shooter.

Monday, a Montgomery County jury found the defendant guilty as charged on:

Three counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm

One count of Carrying Concealed Weapons

One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm At or Into a Habitation

The court found the defendant guilty as charged on two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability for a prior offense of violence and guilty on Repeat Violent Offender Specifications on the counts of murder, felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Dixon was previously convicted in 2012 of felonious assault and was sentenced to two years in prison for shooting a victim on Oakridge Drive in Dayton in August, 2011.

Dixon will be sentenced on Tuesday, October 17.