Dayton man indicted in September shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man accused in the shooting death of 42-year-old Antonio Perkins has been indicted on murder and other charges.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Perkins was found dead behind a home on Five Oaks Avenue and died from a gunshot wound.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jeremy R. Harris in connection with shooting September 21.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Harris on five counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and other charges.

Harris is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in court October 5.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after man found dead behind Dayton home