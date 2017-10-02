Dayton man sentenced in Human Sex Trafficking case

By Published:
Jermar White (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Monday the man accused in a human sex trafficking case is now sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Prosecutors say on May 10, 2016, a 15‐year‐old female told a school counselor that the White, along with a co‐defendant, 21‐year‐old Iesha Heard, had forced her and another 15‐year‐old female to perform sex acts, as well as pose for explicit photos

Dayton Police Officers were contacted and they an investigation began. The officers conducted interviews and found forensic and physical evidence that corroborated the teens’ account. White and Heard were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on May 20, 2016.

READ MORE: Dayton man guilty in human sex trafficking case

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the court found 32-year-old Jermar William Whitea Tier II sex offender that requires him to register his address every 180 days for the next 25 years.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s