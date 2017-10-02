Elected officials react to Las Vegas mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Elected officials from Ohio and across the nation are reacting to what officials are now calling the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Police say 50 people are dead and more than 400 were taken to area hospitals after a man opened fire at a concert on the Vegas Strip Sunday night.

READ MORE: Police: 406 hospitalized, 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting

Senator Rob Portman posted this to his Twitter feed Monday morning:

We are praying for those taken from us, their families & all those injured in this attack. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2017

Our heartfelt thanks to all of the police officers, first responders & others who helped people to safety. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2017

Senator Sherrod Brown also posted his thoughts Monday:

Thank you to all law enforcement, first responders & medical personnel responding to this horrific tragedy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) October 2, 2017

We stand with Las Vegas & everyone affected by this senseless violence. https://t.co/PVyUiRLBqF — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) October 2, 2017

Congressman Mike Turner and Governor John Kasich have also spoken about the Vegas shooting:

Absolutely tragic news from #LasVegas. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are heavy for the victims of the terrible attack in Las Vegas, their families and for all who have been affected. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 2, 2017

2 NEWS will continue to follow this developing story throughout the day on air and online. Stay with WDTN.com for the latest information as we learn more.