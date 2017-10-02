Elected officials react to Las Vegas mass shooting

By Published:
Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Elected officials from Ohio and across the nation are reacting to what officials are now calling the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Police say 50 people are dead and more than 400 were taken to area hospitals after a man opened fire at a concert on the Vegas Strip Sunday night.

READ MORE: Police: 406 hospitalized, 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting

Senator Rob Portman posted this to his Twitter feed Monday morning:

Senator Sherrod Brown also posted his thoughts Monday:

Congressman Mike Turner and Governor John Kasich have also spoken about the Vegas shooting:

2 NEWS will continue to follow this developing story throughout the day on air and online. Stay with WDTN.com for the latest information as we learn more.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s