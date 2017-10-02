Huber Heights native recounts Las Vegas shooting

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WDTN) – A Miami Valley woman who is in Las Vegas, says the shooting incident that killed 58 and injured hundreds, has left her shaken up and scared.

Christina Field, originally from Huber Heights, is in Las Vegas for her birthday. She says her husband was gambling in the New York, New York casino when panic erupted.

“My husband was down in the casino and he started hearing people scream, “Shooter!” – and everybody was running,” Field said. “I looked at my phone as soon as he came into the room and my friend Brandon who lives here – he’s from Ohio – he started texting me and told me to lock the doors, turn off all the lights and just sit in the bed and wait. Do not open the door for anybody.”

A country music festival in Las Vegas was interrupted by gunshots. The shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino.  At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 others, injured.

Field said the tragedy has left the once vibrant strip, quiet.

“Right now, I’m looking out my window. You can see where police still have it barricaded off,” Field said. “There’s very little traffic and it’s not the Vegas crowd at all, it’s very quiet and there’s not many people on the streets. When we went out yesterday morning around this time, it was packed.”

