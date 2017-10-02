Local hospitals say they’re ready if disaster strikes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Hospital has the area’s only level one trauma center, and doctors there say they’re more than prepared if disaster strikes.

This after a country music festival in Las Vegas was interrupted by gunshots. At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 others, injured.

The hospital’s medical director of trauma, Dr Peter Ekeh said such incidents would put a lot of strain on hospital resources.

“This is an obvious terrible tragedy,” Dr Ekeh said. “Obviously nobody hopes for such a tragedy to occur in our environment but at the same time, we have to be real and be prepared – and this is what we strive to do all the time.”

Dr Ekeh said the hospital has a disaster committee who sets up drills, every few months, to simulate catastrophes like terrorist attacks.

Everyone from nurses, to doctors, to emergency responders are involved to ensure the emergency department is ready.

“If we do have a mass shooting or natural disaster we are prepared to handle this kind of situation,” he said.