Nevada gun store says shooter bought shotgun

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The owner of a Utah gun store says the Las Vegas shooter visited the store several times this year and bought a shotgun after passing a federal gun background check.

Dixie GunWorx owner Chris Michel says Stephen Craig Paddock said that he was new to the area and was visiting local gun shops.

Paddock bought the shotgun in February and last visited the store in St. George, Utah, in the spring. It’s a 40-minute drive from where Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada.

Michel says he chatted with Paddock to get to know him and make sure there were no signs that he should not be allowed to buy a gun.

Michel says: “There were no red flags.”

He added: “I had no idea he would be capable of this.”