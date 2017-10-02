“NICU Grandpa” makes impact on parents-and hospital’s smallest patients

By Published:

ATLANTA, GA (WXIA) – A weekly visitor to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is making an impact on parents–and the hospital’s smallest patients.

David, also known as “ICU Grandpa”, makes the rounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays, visiting and holding babies whose parents can’t be with them that day.

A photo “taken by baby Logan’s mom as she fought back happy tears” has grabbed the hearts of thousands online, with already more than 34,000 likes and 6,000 shares.

David has been volunteering at the hospital, comforting its smallest patients, for 12 years.

