NM School secretary among dead in Las Vegas shooting

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup is one of the people who was shot and killed at a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Gallup School Official has confirmed that Lisa Romero has died at the concert. The school said they will be releasing a press release soon.

A friend of Lisa’s says she was a sweet and beautiful woman who worked with kids and who a lot of students looked up to.

Several other New Mexicans who were at the show, ran to safety as soon as shots rang out, including Albuquerque native, Anthony Chavez who was there with his girlfriend.

“After the first initial gun shots, once we looked over, it kind of hit me because I saw a woman to my right about 10 feet away from us right in front of the stage. She just had blood all over her face, her hair and she was just kind of looking at her hands like in shock,” Chavez said.

He said once he realized what the popping sound was, he knew they needed to run. He was able to help his girlfriend over a fence. He then started helping others over that fence as well.

Chavez explained that he had his girlfriend follow others to the MGM Grand and decided to stay in the chaos to help direct people to safety and help them find emergency medics if they were hurt.

“I don’t know what it was, something just kicked in that I gotta help,” he said. “I gotta help these people out and I don’t know, it was just instinct I guess.”

Chavez was able to get in touch with his mom New Mexico and let his family know he was okay.

According to the Gallup Sun Facebook page, a candlelight vigil will be held for Miyamura High School Discipline Secretary Lisa Romero at 680 Boardman Avenue at 8 p.m.