Police search Las Vegas shooting suspect’s home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Heavily armed police are searching the Nevada retirement-community home of a man authorities say killed more than 50 people when he opened fire at a country-music concert in Las Vegas.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the single-family home where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived with 62-year-old Marilou Danley early Monday morning.

He says Danley was not at the house and police saw “no movement” inside before serving a search warrant at the one-story, three-bedroom home in the Sun City Mesquite retirement community, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.

Tanner says detectives from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas were at the scene in the resort community of Mesquite, located near the Arizona state line.

