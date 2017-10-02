President Trump offers a moment of silence for Las Vegas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/ AP) – President Trump will have a moment of silence at what he calls the Las Vegas Mass Shooting an “act of pure evil”.

As of late Monday, 58 people are dead and more than 515 people are injured from the Las Vegas Mass Shooting.

A suspected “lone wolf” gunman sparked the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more, police said Monday.

More than 22,000 people were attending the performance by country music star Jason Aldean Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman hammered out a window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and began firing with a cache of weapons . Authorities who stormed the suspect’s room found that he had killed himself.

