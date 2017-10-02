RI officials say Congress needs to act after Vegas shooting

By Published:
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials are expressing shock and anger and calling for stronger gun control laws after at least 50 people were killed in a shooting at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin expressed their condolences and called on Congress to act.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she’s grief-stricken. The Democratic governor says Rhode Island should ban military-style weapons. She ordered that U.S. and Rhode Island flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff until Friday to honor the victims.

More than 200 people were injured. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner says that with the news from Las Vegas and Puerto Rico, it’s important to look out for each other.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s