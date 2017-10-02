RI officials say Congress needs to act after Vegas shooting

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials are expressing shock and anger and calling for stronger gun control laws after at least 50 people were killed in a shooting at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin expressed their condolences and called on Congress to act.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she’s grief-stricken. The Democratic governor says Rhode Island should ban military-style weapons. She ordered that U.S. and Rhode Island flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff until Friday to honor the victims.

More than 200 people were injured. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner says that with the news from Las Vegas and Puerto Rico, it’s important to look out for each other.