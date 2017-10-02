Schools send students back home after power outages

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) –  Students from two schools in the Springfield City School District were taken back home after there were reports of power outages Monday.

Clark Preschool and Snyder Park Elementary students boarded the buses around 8:45 a.m. because the school closed due to a power outage, according to a Facebook post from the Springfield City School District.

2 NEWS reached out to the school district to ask if both schools will be open Tuesday but have not received comments.

The Springfield City School District wrote this post for parents on its Facebook page:

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s