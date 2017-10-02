Schools send students back home after power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Students from two schools in the Springfield City School District were taken back home after there were reports of power outages Monday.

Clark Preschool and Snyder Park Elementary students boarded the buses around 8:45 a.m. because the school closed due to a power outage, according to a Facebook post from the Springfield City School District.

2 NEWS reached out to the school district to ask if both schools will be open Tuesday but have not received comments.

The Springfield City School District wrote this post for parents on its Facebook page:

