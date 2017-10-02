Traffic snarled after semi rolls over on freeway ramp

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic near I-75 and US-35 through Dayton is a mess after a semi-truck rolled over on freeway interchange ramp.

The accident happened on the ramp from eastbound US-35 to northbound I-75.

A semi-truck crashed into a barrier and rolled onto its side.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS there is a significant fuel leak and hazmat teams have been called to the area.

The ramp is closed while cleanup efforts are underway.

