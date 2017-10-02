Traffic snarled after semi rolls over on freeway ramp

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Traffic near I-75 and US-35 through Dayton is a mess after a semi-truck rolled over on freeway interchange ramp.

The accident happened on the ramp from eastbound US-35 to northbound I-75.

A semi-truck crashed into a barrier and rolled onto its side.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS there is a significant fuel leak and hazmat teams have been called to the area.

The ramp is closed while cleanup efforts are underway.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s