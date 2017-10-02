Witness rescues man from burning home

By Published:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Two men escaped a two-alarm house fire in Northeast Portland with the help of at least one witness.

Firefighters and police responded to a fire Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

The fire started outside the home in a detached garage, then spread to the house and got into the attic, firefighters said.

The blaze was caused by “smoker’s carelessness,” according to investigators.

Damien Zabona was driving by, on his way to a Portland Timbers soccer game, when he saw the fire and stopped to help.

“The back of the house was engulfed in flames,” he said. “Inside of the house, there was nothing but black smoke.”

And in the middle of all that black smoke, he saw a man, near one of the front windows. “That’s not good,” he said to himself.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s