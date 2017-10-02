Witness rescues man from burning home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Two men escaped a two-alarm house fire in Northeast Portland with the help of at least one witness.

Firefighters and police responded to a fire Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

The fire started outside the home in a detached garage, then spread to the house and got into the attic, firefighters said.

The blaze was caused by “smoker’s carelessness,” according to investigators.

Damien Zabona was driving by, on his way to a Portland Timbers soccer game, when he saw the fire and stopped to help.

“The back of the house was engulfed in flames,” he said. “Inside of the house, there was nothing but black smoke.”

And in the middle of all that black smoke, he saw a man, near one of the front windows. “That’s not good,” he said to himself.