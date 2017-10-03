13 Dayton area stores to host hiring event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A company with 13 of its stores in the Dayton area hopes to hire more than 100 people at its job fair event Tuesday, October 3.

This information comes from our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

All 13 Lowe’s locations are holding open interviews from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Here is a list and a map of all of the Lowe’s locations in the Dayton area:

Dayton-Trotwood – 5252 Salem Ave., Trotwood

Beavercreek – 2850-I Centre Drive, Fairborn

Hamilton – 1495 Main St.

Dayton Mall – 2900 Martin’s Drive, West Carrollton

Wilmington Pike – 6300 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

Wilmington – 1175 Rombach Ave.

Middletown – 3125 Towne Blvd.

Springfield – 1601 N. Bechtle Ave.

Huber Heights – 8421 Old Troy Pike

Troy – 2000 West Main Street

Hillsboro – 107 Careytown Road

Greenville – 1550 Wagner Ave.

Xenia – 126 Hospitality Drive

For more information about the event or to search for available jobs at Lowe’s, click here.