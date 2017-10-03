4-vehicle crash on I-75 slows morning commute

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A four-vehicle crash on I-75 slowed morning traffic in West Carrollton.

The crash happened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday on I-75 northbound just south of the S. Dixie Drive exit.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including an SUV hauling a trailer.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash.

The crash shut down two lanes of I-75 northbound for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

All lanes of traffic have reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.