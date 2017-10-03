Arsenal found in gunman’s hotel room

By Published:

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) – Investigators say Las Vegas gunman Stephen paddock had stored away an arsenal inside his hotel suite and home prior to Sunday night’s massacre.

“We have recovered 23 firearms at Mandalay Bay and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite,” Las Vegas Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said Monday.

More than a dozen assault-style rifles and sniper rifles with scopes and tripods were found in the hotel suite.

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 others were wounded when Paddock opened fire on a crowd gathered for a country music festival.

Thomas Gunderson was hit in the leg.

“I went down and immediately saw blood, everywhere. Everything was just sort of numb,” Gunderson said.

FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security agents are taking part in the ongoing investigation into the attack. Paddock’s possible motive remains a mystery.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s