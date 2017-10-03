Arsenal found in gunman’s hotel room

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) – Investigators say Las Vegas gunman Stephen paddock had stored away an arsenal inside his hotel suite and home prior to Sunday night’s massacre.

“We have recovered 23 firearms at Mandalay Bay and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite,” Las Vegas Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said Monday.

More than a dozen assault-style rifles and sniper rifles with scopes and tripods were found in the hotel suite.

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 others were wounded when Paddock opened fire on a crowd gathered for a country music festival.

Thomas Gunderson was hit in the leg.

“I went down and immediately saw blood, everywhere. Everything was just sort of numb,” Gunderson said.

FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security agents are taking part in the ongoing investigation into the attack. Paddock’s possible motive remains a mystery.