Car crashes into YMCA in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Emergency crews were called to the YMCA in Kettering after a car crashed into the building.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Marshall Road near E. David Road just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say an elderly woman was driving the car. Officers believe she confused the gas and brake peddles, leading to the crash.

The car suffered damage to its front end, and the building was damaged as well. Police did not release an estimate of the damages.

The woman driving the car wasn’t hurt and Police say no one was inside that part of the YMCA at the time of the crash.

Police didn’t say if there would be any charges related to the crash.