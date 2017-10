DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car was destroyed by fire in a Dayton neighborhood early on Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday on E. Fifth St., near S. Delmar Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the car.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire, but the car was destroyed.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.