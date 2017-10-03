Crews respond to barn fire in Pleasant Hill

By Published: Updated:
Crews work to put out a barn fire on N. Harshbarger Rd in Pleasant Hill/Zev Orenstein

PLEASANT HILL, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are responding to reports of a barn fire in Pleasant Hill.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch says someone called 911 just before 6 a.m. on Friday.

The caller reported smoke and flames coming from a barn on N. Harshbarger Road, between Greenville-Pleasant Hill Road and W. Laughman Road.

Authorities didn’t have initial information about what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates will be provided on air and online as new details emerge.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s