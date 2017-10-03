Crews respond to barn fire in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are responding to reports of a barn fire in Pleasant Hill.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch says someone called 911 just before 6 a.m. on Friday.

The caller reported smoke and flames coming from a barn on N. Harshbarger Road, between Greenville-Pleasant Hill Road and W. Laughman Road.

Authorities didn’t have initial information about what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates will be provided on air and online as new details emerge.